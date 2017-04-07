Iza inaway ng madlang pipol, tinawag na epal at walang kuwenta

EFFECTIVE si Iza Calzado bilang Grace Noble sa A Love To Last.

Why? It’s because naulol sa galit sa kanya ang televiewers ng nasabing teleserye lalo pa’t she confronted Anton (Ian Veneracion) and asked him if she’s seeing someone. Suspetsa kasi niya ay si Andeng (Bea Alonzo) ang bagong babae nito.

“Wag mo na silang pakialaman grace, ikaw itong nkipaghiwalay tapos eepal epal ka pa jn, mahiya kanaman. Masakit ba ang my makita mo clang masaya, hahaha.”

“Wa k pakealam grace Ikaw nga dalawa dalawa lalake m niloko m si Anton ngyn mag mamalinis k wla Kang ginagawang masama para sa tingin syo ng mga bata matino k ulol k grace.”

“Wala kang pakialam grace..ang asikasuhin mo c Michael mo Kong paanu cya ipapakilala Sa mga anak mo..baka mabigla kana Lang sumulpot c Michael Sa harap ng mga anak mo anung ipapaliwanag mo Sa kanila. buhay mo pakialaman mo wag ang buhay ni Anton at Andrea dahil Wala kang kuwenta.”

Those were just three of the reactions na nabasa naming sa social media.