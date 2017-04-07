Iza inaway ng madlang pipol, tinawag na epal at walang kuwenta

EFFECTIVE si Iza Calzado bilang Grace Noble sa A Love To Last.
Why? It’s because naulol sa galit sa kanya ang televiewers ng nasabing teleserye lalo pa’t she confronted Anton (Ian Veneracion) and asked him if she’s seeing someone. Suspetsa kasi niya ay si Andeng (Bea Alonzo) ang bagong babae nito.
“Wag mo na silang pakialaman grace, ikaw itong nkipaghiwalay tapos eepal epal ka pa jn, mahiya kanaman. Masakit ba ang my makita mo clang masaya, hahaha.”
“Wa k pakealam grace Ikaw nga dalawa dalawa lalake m niloko m si Anton ngyn mag mamalinis k wla Kang ginagawang masama para sa tingin syo ng mga bata matino k ulol k grace.”
“Wala kang pakialam grace..ang asikasuhin mo c Michael mo Kong paanu cya ipapakilala Sa mga anak mo..baka mabigla kana Lang sumulpot c Michael Sa harap ng mga anak mo anung ipapaliwanag mo Sa kanila. buhay mo pakialaman mo wag ang buhay ni Anton at Andrea dahil Wala kang kuwenta.”
Those were just three of the reactions na nabasa naming sa social media.
Recent Stories:
Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.
Copyright © 2017, Bandera
To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.
Factual errors? Contact the Philippine Daily Inquirer's day desk. Believe this article violates journalistic ethics? Contact the Inquirer's Reader's Advocate. Or write The Readers' Advocate: c/o Philippine Daily Inquirer Chino Roces Avenue corner Yague and Mascardo Streets, Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines Or fax nos. +63 2 8974793 to 94