Love triangle nina Alden, Maine at Juancho tinitira ng bashers

WHO copied who?

That was our question when we saw a photo of Juancho Trivino habang may nakasampang babae sa kanyang likuran.

That scene was reminiscent kasi ng photo ni Alden Richards where Maine Mendoza was in his shoulders while they were watching a Coldplay concert recently.

It appears na nanood din si Juancho, Maine and Alden’s co-star in a teleserye. We don’t know who the girl was na nakasampa sa kanyang likuran, if she is a starlet, a teleserye co-star or a girlfriend.

Anyway, with that photo of Juancho, lalo tuloy lumakas ang chikang gimik lang ang lahat nina Maine at Alden. How are you suppose to explain that identical act. But still, we want to give Juancho the benefit of the doubt. Baka nga naman nagkataon lang.

But hey, Twitter people were yakking against that identical photo. They felt it was an orchestrated act by Juancho and Alden to beef up interest in their non-rating teleserye.

“Sa paglabas ng sariling version ni Juancho pinatunayan lang na planado ang lahat? Di ba?”

“Ang mga desperado! Hahahahaha uyy, bata lang kalaban niyo! pagbagsak ang ratings ganito mangyayari. #DesperadoAngMgaHunghang.”

“Pansin mo walang bts or IG story si bagang na kasama si Juancho? malamang nasabihan na sila ng management. para di mabasag ADN.”

“Wala naman maaasahan na real sa AD. Mga baliw lang fans.”

But of course, there are some AlDub fans na nagtanggol kina Maine at Alden at binasag ang mga accusations ng mga bashers.

One guy said, “May inamin na ba sina M at A na magdyowa sila? May sinabi na ba sila na exclusive sila sa isa’t isa? Ang hirap kasi sa mga bobong bashers dakdak ng dakdak, e wala naman silang alam sa mga tunay na nangyayari sa buhay ng dalawa!”