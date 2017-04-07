Abogado ni Jake umapela kay Andi: Tigilan na  ang pagpapa-interview  tungkol kay Ellie

NABASA namin ang statement ni Atty. Ferdinand Topacio, lawyer ni Jake Ejercito sa joint custody and visitation case na isinampa ng anak nina Laarni Enriquez at Mayor Erap Estrada laban kay Andi Eigenmann.

Nakikiusap ang lawyer na ‘wag nang magsalita si Andi about the issue.

“On behalf of the Ejercito family, we therefore appeal to Ms. Eigenmann to henceforth refrain from making further pronouncements on the case. We also call on her to stop playing the vicIm card, and to cease from imputing ill motives on the part of our client in filling the case against her.

“Our client was compelled to file the same by his sincere concern for the welfare of Ellie, and only after all other extra judicial efforts to secure his rights as a father were exhausted and proven futile. Mr. Jake Ejercito would not have gone to the great expense and effort of a court case if there were any other way to solve the problems between the parties,” say ni Atty. Topacio.

“If indeed Ms. Eigenmann is genuinely concerned with the adverse effect that publicity may have on Ellie then she should not have gone to media in the first place. If she truly want to reach out to the Ejercitos in order to settle the matter of Ellie’s custody and visitation, she should have done so privately with Jake and not on television,” dagdag pa niya.

In the end of the statement, wish pa rin ni Atty. Topacio na magkasundo ang magkabilang panig, “All things considered, we are still hopeful that an agreement will be reached by the parties in the most expeditious manner possible, for the benefit of all, especially of Ellie.”