Pagpapakita ng ‘flower’ ni Iza sa pelikula pinagtatalunan ng mga manonood By Jun Nardo Bandera

APRUBADO na without cuts ng MTRCB ang nabigyan ng Rated X na “Bliss”. Bida rito sina Iza Calzado at Ian Veneracion mula sa direksyon ni Jerrold Tarog. ‘Yun nga lang, R-18 ang rating na iginawad sa pelikula after ng second review kaya hindi pa rin ito pwedeng ipalabas sa mga SM Cinemas. Ayon sa tweet ni direk Jerrold, pinag-iisipan nilang gumawa ng bersyon ng movie para mabigyan ng R-16 para mailabas sa sinehan ng SM. Tanging local films na nakakuha ng award sa international film festival ang exempted sa regulasyon ng SM na bawal ipalabas sa sinehan nila ang rated R-18 na local movie. Ayon naman sa mga nakapanood ng “Bliss” sa UP Film Center, may frontal shot daw ng keps ni Iza sa movie. Hindi nga lang sila naniniwala na kayang gawin ‘yon ni Iza, huh! “Boobs nga hindi kaya ilantad ni Iza sa screen, ang keps pa niya?” say ng isang writer na nakapanood. May isa namang nagsabi na body double lang ni Iza ang nag-frontal sa pelikula.

