Ai Ai walang sex pag mahal na araw; panata na ang pabasa at bisita iglesia

MATAGAL nang sinusunod ni Ai Ai delas Alas ang sexual abstinence hindi lang ngayong Papal Awardee na siya kungdi kapag Mahal na Araw din. Inoobserba niya ang Catholic traditions kapag Holy Week. Muli siyang magkakaroon ng Pabasa sa bahay nila, Nagbi-Visita Iglesia rin siya tuwing Huwebes Santo. Kulang na lang ay pumasan siya ng krus sa Quiapo at magpapako. “Huy, nu’ng nag-Jerusalem kami, ‘yung group, magpapasan ka talaga ng krus. Nagpasan na ako ng krus sa Jerusalem,” pahayag ni Ai Ai sa renewal ng contract niya sa Natural Blend Coffeee kasama ang aspiring teenager na singer-actress na si Jelai Espino. Ang bagong gagawin niya after Semana Santa ay magbi-beach silang pamilya. Three years na kasi silang hindi nagbabakasyon sa dagat. Ipinaabot namin kay Ai Ai ang pagiging masaya nina Mother Lily at Roselle Monteverde na binigyan niya ng cake. Binati kasi siya ng mag-ina sa Best Actress Award niya sa Queens International Film Festival. Gusto raw siyang bigyan ng award ni Mother, “Magpa-search kaya siya sa Mighty Yaya kahit sa social media lang. Kahit hindi na sa TV,” request ng Comedy Queen. Kumusta naman ang shooting niya sa bagong movie? “Kanino ba? Ay maganda. Ang galing nga, umoo si Zsa Zsa (Padilla). Hayaan ninyo, ako ang mag-i-invite sa inyo! Ha! Ha! Ha!” saad niya. Gusto raw siyang i-produce ng movie ni Tita Baby Pineda, ang governor ng Pampanga. “Oo, si Tita Baby? Mayaman ‘yon! Binebenta ko nga dati ‘yung bahay ko. Puwes, hahanapin ko si Tita Baby! Hanggang ngayon, ibebenta ko pa rin sa kanya. Nakailang bahay na ako!” bulalas ni Ai Ai.

