Beauty queen pinatay matapos makatanggap ng bulaklak, tsokolate sa Bulacan Inquirer

PATAY ang isang 23-anyos na babae matapos pagbabarilin ng mga armadong lalaki na nagdeliber pa ng bigkis ng bulaklak at isang kahon ng tsokolate sa kanyang bahay sa Plaridel, Bulacan. Nanalo si Mary Christine Balagtas ng Lakambini ng Bulacan noong 2009. Agad siyang binaril sa ulo matapos tanggapin mula sa dalawang suspek ang mga bulaklak ganap na alas-9:10 ng umaga sa 1st La Mirada Subdivision, Barangay Banga, sabi ni Supt. Julio Lizardo, Plaridel chief of police. Isinugod ang biktima sa Our Lady of Mercy Hospital sa Pulilan bagamat idineklarang dead on arrival. Idinagdag ni Lizardo na agad na tumakas ang dalawang salarin sakay ng isang motorsiklo. Tiniyak naman ni Lizardo na may impormasyon na ang mga pulis para makatulong na makilala ang mga salarin.

