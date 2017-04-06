Trak sumalpok sa bahay: 1 patay, 4 sugatan By John Roson Bandera

Patay ang isang lalaki habang apat pa katao ang sugatan nang sumalpok ang 10-wheeler truck sa isang bahay sa Sarrat, Ilocos Norte kahapon, ayon sa pulisya. Isinugod pa sa ospital ang driver ng trak na si Edwin Banao, 57, pero di na umabot nang buhay, ayon sa ulat ng Ilocos Norte provincial police. Sugatan naman ang apat kataong nasa bahay, na nakilala bilang sina Jhon Ballesteros, 47; Marie Jane Ballesteros, 23; Cecile Marie Ballesteros, 18; at Marielle Angel, 3. Naganap ang insidente dakong alas-12:10 ng tanghali, sa bahagi ng National Road na sakop ng Brgy. 5. Minamaneho ni Banao ang trak patungong kanluran, at nang marating ang isang kurbada’y sumalpok sa bahay na pag-aari ni Auby Racela. Lumabas sa inisyal na imbestigasyon na bumilis ang andar ng trak habang dumadaan sa kurbada, ayon sa ulat. Sa lakas ng impact ay nawasak ang bahay at harap ng trak. Isinugod si Banao, pati ang apat na taong nasa loob ng bahay, sa Gov. Roque Ablan Sr. Memorial Hospital ng Laoag City, pero idineklarang dead on arrival ng doktor ang truck driver.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.