P110M jackpot ng Grand Lotto By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Inaasahang aabot sa P110 milyon ang jackpot prize ng Grand Lotto 6/55 sa bola sa Sabado ng gabi. Ayon kay Alexander Balutan, general manager ng Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, walang nanalo sa P104.6 milyong jackpot prize ng Grand Lotto sa bola noong Miyerkules ng gabi. Lumabas ang winning number combination na 52-53-37-21-36-45 sa huling bola. Umabot sa P25.8 milyon ang halaga ng itinaya sa naturang bola. Nanalo naman ng tig-P200,000 ang anim na mananaya na nakakuha ng limang numerong lumabas. Tig-P3,000 ang 285 mananaya na nakaapat na numero at balik ang P20 taya ng 7,887 mananaya na nakatatlong numero. Ang Grand Lotto ay binobola tuwing Lunes, Miyerkules at Sabado.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.