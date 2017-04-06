MRT nagka-aberya na naman

Dalawang beses nagka-aberya ang Metro Rail Transit Line 3 kaninang umaga. Ayon sa service status ng MRT 3, nagka-aberya ang north bound train ng MRT alas-8:22 ng umaga. Kinailangang pababain ang mga pasahero sanhi ng technical problem sa Magallanes station. Inilagay ito sa Category 3 na nangangahulugan na inalis ang tren ng walang naging kapalit. Alas-10:53 naman ng pababain ang mga pasahero sa Magallanes station na pa-north bound. Inilagay naman ito sa category 2 na nangangahulugan na inalis ang tren pero mayroong naging kapalit. Mula Abril 1 ay apat na beses ng nagkaaberya ang MRT 3.

