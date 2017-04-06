May dagdag singil sa tubig

Kinondena ng isang militanteng solon ang pagpayag ng Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System-Regulatory Office na dagdagan ang singil sa tubig ng Manila Water at Maynilad.

Sinabi ni Bayan Muna Rep. Carlos Zarate na hindi katanggap-tanggap ang dagdag na 36 sentimos kada metro kubiko ng Manila Water at 77 sentimos ng Maynilad.

Bago ang anumang pagtataas, sinabi ni Zarate na dapat ibalik muna ang P6 bilyong kinolekta ng Manila Water at Maynilad sa kanilang mga kostumer para sa mga proyekto na hindi naman nito nagawa gaya ng sewerage project at pagtatayo ng dam at pagsasaayos ng Angat.

“Manila Water and Maynilad must first refund billions of pesos it collected from the public for still unimplemented water projects before it could talk about increase water charges,” ani Zarate.

Mula ng maging pribado umano ang water utilities noong 1997, tumaas na ang 600 porsyento ang presyo ng tubig.

Sinabi ni Zarate na inaprubahan ang dagdag na singil ng hindi ipinapaliwanag sa publiko kung ano ang ginamit nilang komputasyon para marating ang dagdag na sisingilin.

“They have not given the public the opportunity to challenge the increase. Public information and consultation are imperative requisites that the MWSS-RO, which supposedly serves as the protector of public interest, has totally been denied to the populace,” saad ng solon.

Punto pa ni Zarate, bakit kailangan na publiko ang magbalikat ng dagdag gastos ng Manila Water at Maynilad sa paglaki ng kailangang bayaran ng mga ito sa kanilang inutang para maayos ang kanilang serbisyo.

Nakabase sa dolyar ang inutang ng dalawang kompanya kaya naniningil sila ng dagdag sa paglakas ng dolyar dahil mas malaki ang kanilang babayaran.

“Also in other businesses, they are the ones who absorb bad business decisions and business risks like the foreign currency differential adjustment and pay their own taxes but these water concessionaires are raking in billions by fooling us.”

Inangalan din ni Zarate ang paniningil umano sa publiko ng binayarang buwis ng mga Manila Water at Maynilad.