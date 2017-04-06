LRT 1 at 2 walang biyahe sa Huwebes Santo hanggang Linggo ng Pagkabuhay By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Walang biyahe ang mga tren ng Light Rail Transit Line 1 at 2 mula Huwebes Santo (Abril 13) hanggang Linggo ng Pagkabuhay (Abril 16). Sa ipinalabas na advisory ng LRT Authority, gagamitin nila ang panahong ito upang kumponehin ang mga sistema. Ang LRT 1 ay muling bibiyahe sa Abril 17 mula alas-4:30 ng umaga. Ang operasyon naman ng LRT 2 ay magsisimula ng alas-5 ng umaga.

