4 SEA Games gold hangad ni Cray

NAKATUTOK sa apat na gintong medalya si Fil-heritage Eric Shawn Cray sa gaganaping 29th Southeast Asian Games sa Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia sa Agosto 19 hanggang 31.

Kinumpirma mismo ni Cray bago magbalik sa Texas, USA na nais niyang magtala ng record sa 29th SEA Games bilang unang Pilipino na nakapag-uwi ng apat na ginto sa centerpiece events sa athletics kung susuportahan siya ng Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (Patafa).

Hindi lang nais ni Cray na maipagtanggol ang kanyang gintong medalya sa 100m at 400m hurdles kundi pati na tulungan ang bansa sa 4×100 at 4x400m relay events.

“Well, I am looking forward to compete in the 4×100 as well as in the 4×400 which is now being prioritized by our association. Our performance in the 4x100m is a good sign that we can do best in the event and yeah, I believe we can also compete against the best in the world in the 4x400m given time,” sabi ni Cray.

Kahapon ay pinagdiskusyunan mismo ng mga national coaches ang naging performance ng lahat ng mga national athletes at pool base sa resulta sa katatapos na National Open bago tuluyang maglabas ng listahan ng mga atletang isasabak nito sa mga events sa multi-sports na torneo sa Malaysia.

Ilan sa nagpakita ng matinding kampanya sa triple jump si Mark Harry Diones na nagtala ng bagong national record sa 16.70 metro at ang men’s 4x100m relay team na mas pinabilis ang dating national record para palakasin ang tsansa na makahirit ng gintong medalya sa Malaysia SEA Games.

“Diones and 4x100m relay team will be serious threats in the SEAG,” sabi ni Patafa president Philip Ella Juico.

Tinabunan ni Diones ang sarili niyang record sa triple jump habang nagsanib-puwersa sina Cray, Anfernee Lopena, Jomar Udtohan at Trenten Beram sa pagbasag ng 12 taong rekord sa 4x100m relay sa 40.29 segundo.

Agad nagkuwalipika sa pambansang delegasyon si Diones matapos mapantayan ang silver-medal mark sa SEA Games na 16.20 metro na nakuha ni Varunyoo Kongnil ng Thailand noong 2015 Singapore Games.

Optimistiko naman si Juico na mas magiging maganda pa ang ipapamalas nina Cray, Beram, Udtohan at Lopena sa Malaysia upang masungkit ang gintong medalya.

“With more practice and training abroad, they can go below 40 (seconds) and maybe we could snatch gold medal,” dagdag ni Juico.

Si Cray ang defending champion sa 100m dash at 400m hurdles sa SEA Games ngunit posibleng sumabak din ito sa 4x400m relay team maliban sa pagsalang sa 4x100m.

Nakatuon ang Patafa na makabuo ng solidong lineup upang malampasan ang limang ginto, pitong pilak at siyam na tansong medalya na nakamit nito sa nakalipas na edisyon ng SEA Games.