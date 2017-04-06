Heavenly truths

06 April 2017

Thursday 5th Week of Lent

1st Reading: Gen 17:3–9

Gospel: Jn 8:51–59

Jesus said to the Jews, “Truly, I say to you, if anyone keeps my word, he will never experience death.” The Jews replied, “Now we know that you have a demon. Abraham died and the prophets as well, but you say: ‘Whoever keeps my word will never experience death.’ Who do you claim to be? Do you claim to be greater than our father Abraham, who died? And the prophets also died.”

Then Jesus said, “If I were to praise myself, it would count for nothing. But he who gives glory to me is the Father, the very one you claim as your God, although you don’t know him. I know him and if I were to say that I don’t know him, I would be a liar like you. But I know him and I keep his word. As for Abraham, your ancestor, he looked forward to the day when I would come; and he rejoiced when he saw it.”

“You are not yet fifty years old,” they said to him, “and you have seen Abraham!”

“Very truly I tell you,” Jesus answered, “before Abraham was born, I am!” At this, they picked up stones to stone him, but Jesus hid himself, slipping away from the temple grounds.

D@iGITAL-EXPERIENCE

(Daily Gospel in the Assimilated Life Experience)

An old couple who, before marriage, worked as dubious entertainers in Japan celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. At his dinner speech the man said: “We got married when I was thirty and my wife was thirty two.” At this his wife, already hard of hearing, went ballistic. She felt insulted because what she heard her husband saying was, “We got married when I was DIRTY and my wife was DIRTY TOO.”

In today’s Gospel the Jews felt insulted by what they understood of Jesus’ statement.

They got Jesus wrong, not because they were hard of hearing but because their minds were earthly.

Jesus said: “Truly, I say to you, if anyone keeps my word, he will never experience death.” The Jews found this statement off tangent with reality. They said: “Now we know that you have a demon.

Abraham died and the prophets as well, but you say: ‘Whoever keeps my word will never experience death.’” But Jesus was obviously referring to the spirit’s immunity from death. Did he fail as a teacher?

No! As a teacher he was second to none in simplifying his message. He did so by using parables and by practicing what he preached. The problem really was that his listeners were too worldly to comprehend spiritual matters. Spiritual truths are revealed only to the humble.

In this season of Lent let us humbly acknowledge that our hearts are dirty and our minds are dirty too! Let us confess and strive to come out from this Lenten Season more sensitive to the language of the spirit.- (Atty.) Rev. Fr. Dan Domingo P. delos Angeles, Jr., D.M.

May comment ka ba sa column ni Father Dan? May tanong ka ba sa kanya?

I-type ang BANDERA REACT <message/ name/age/address> at i-send sa 4467.