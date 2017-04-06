Jake walang tiwala sa bagong boyfriend ni Andi? By Ambet Nabus Bandera

ANOTHER couple err…ex-couple we mean ang nasa hot limelight din ngayon. Super react nga si Andi Eigenmann sa ginawang pagsasampa ng petisyon sa korte ni Jake Ejercito kaugnay ng equal rights para sa anak na si Ellie. Nagdesisyon si Jake na dalhin na sa korte ang isyu dahil feeling daw nito may effort si Andi na ilayo sa kanya ang anak at mas gawing ama-amahan ang boyfriend nito ngayon. Pinipetisyon ni Jake na bukod sa magkaroon siya ng regular visitation rights and joint custody sa pagpapalaki sa anak nila.

Nag-ugat ang isyu nang diumano’y sadyang iniligaw ng date ni Andi ang graduation ng bagets na dapat ay pupuntahan ni Jake. Feeling ng binatang ama, sinadya ni Andi na hindi sabihin ang eksaktong petsa ng graduation ni Ellie para hindi siya makarating.

Naungkat din pati ang madalas na pakikipag-bonding ng bata sa current BF ng aktres pati na ang diumano’y pagpapatulog ni Andi sa boyfriend sa kanyang kuwarto kasama si Ellie? Kalurkey! Mukhang wala ngang tiwala si Jake sa bagong dyowa ni Andi kaya napilitan na itong mag-file ng joint custody sa korte na ikinaalarma naman ng anak ni Jaclyn Jose.

