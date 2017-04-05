503 aftershocks naitala matapos ang lindol sa Batangas Inquirer

SINABI ng Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) na nakapagtala na ito ng mahigit 500 aftershocks matapos ang magnitude 5.5 na lindol sa Batangas kagabi, bagamat 10 lamang rito ang naramdaman.

Ayon kay Phivolcs research assistant Roschelle Ablan, ganap na alas-3 ng hapon, 503 aftershocks ang nairekord, kung saan siyam ang naramdaman ng publiko.

Umabot sa magnitude 4.9 ang ang pinakamataas na aftershock na naramdaman na naitala ganap na alas-12:49 ng umaga kahapon, na nagdulot ng intensity III sa Tagaytay City, Quezon City at Pasig City.

Samantala, nagpapaalala ang Phivolcs na tigilan ang pagsi-share ng impormasyon sa social media na hindi kumpirmado.

“PHIVOLCS-DOST has not made any predictions of earthquakes or volcanic eruptions as a consequence of the magnitude 5.5 earthquake in Batangas 04 April 2017. Unless you see an announcement from PHIVOLCS Official Website (www.phivolcs.dost.gov.ph), PLEASE DO NOT FORWARD any other information from other unverified sources,” sabi ni Phivolcs.

