Jessy tuloy ang pang-aasar kay Angel, pati ice cream di pinatawad

ANGEL Locsin posted a photo holding a dirty ice cream.

Not to be outdone, Jessy Mendiola also posted a photo ng ice cream brand na popular sa Japan.

With that, fight ensued between their social media followers. Ang feeling ng fans ni Angel, stalker at insecure itong si Jessy sa kanilang idol. Halata raw kasing nang-aasar si Jessy sa kanyang mga Instagram post.

“Dun na ako sa post ng Queen Angel. Simple pero rock. Simple pero classy. simple pero astig. yung iba nakapunta lang ng Japan, feeling achievement na. Hahahahaha!”

“Kairita tlga tong si Jessy! Nakakaimbyerna.”

“I’m just wondering why parang laging nakikipag compete si Jessy kay Angel?”

“Kaya nga. Nasa kanya na si Luis Manzano at panay pa nga post ng sweet moments nila but why she acted like a stalker to angel on IG? seems like she is not contented or not genuinely happy maybe? or ugali lang nya mang asar.”

“Why is Jessy obsessed with Angel? Pati short hair ni-throwback dahil talk of the town hair ni Angel, pati emoji ginagaya. I think we all know kung sinong bitter sa kanila.”

“Stalker sya. Biggest fan ni Angel yan kaya dapat hihigitan nya post ng superstar idol nya.”

‘Yan ang mga aria ng bashers kay Jessy. Let’s see kung magre-react si Angel sa mga ipinost ng dyowa ng kanyang ex-boyfriend.