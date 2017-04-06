‘Train To Busan’ nabili na ng GMA; boses ni Dennis bibida By Jun Nardo Bandera



NAKUHA ng GMA Network ang TV rights ng pinag-usapan, pinagkaguluhan at international blockbuster na Korean movie last year, ang Train To Busan.” Kakaibang zombie movie dahil punumpuno ito ng puso kahit sandamakmak ang katatakutan. Malapit nang mapanood sa Kapuso Network ang “TTB” na pinagbidahan ng Korean actor na si Gong Yoo. Una siyang nakilala ng mga Pinoy nang ipalabas sa GMA ang Coffee Prince last 2008. Sa airing ng “TTB”, Tagalized na itong mapapanood ng mga Kapuso. Ang GMA Drama King na si Dennis Trillo ang siyang nagbigay ng boses kay Gong Yoo. Sa isang post ni Dens, ipinakita niyang siya ang nagda-dub ng mga dialogue ng Korean actor. Kahit napanood na, tiyak na uulitin ng televiewers ang panonood ng “Train To Busan” dahil kakaibang excitement ang dala nito sa lahat ng eksena!

