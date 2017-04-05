Pagasa opisyal nang idineklara ang summer Inquirer

OPISYAL nang idineklara ng Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) ang summer o ang dry season. Idinagdag ng weather bureau na nagtapos na ang northeast monsoon sa bansa.

Nagdulot ng mga pag-ulan sa bansa ang northeast monsoon, partikular sa northern at central Luzon.

Sa isang pahayag, sinabi ni Vincent Malano, head ng Pagasa inaasahan na ang pag-init ng temperatura sa pagpasok ng summer.

“The day-to-day weather will gradually become warmer and drier in the coming weeks, with the establishment of the north Pacific High Pressure area expected over the weekend, and the continued effects of the easterlies or winds coming from the Pacific being felt in the country,” sabi ni Malano.

