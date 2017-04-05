Star Hotshots nakisalo sa itaas Bandera

NAKISALO ang Star Hotshots sa itaas matapos tambakan ang Mahindra Floodbuster, 97-83, sa kanilang 2017 PBA Commissioner’s Cup game Miyerkules sa Smart Araneta Coliseum sa Cubao, Quezon City. Kumamada si Tony Mitchell ng 19 puntos, 14 rebounds at 6 blocks para sa Hotshots na nasungkit ang ikaapat na diretsong panalo para makasalo ang Alaska Aces sa top spot. Nagtala naman si Alex Mallari ng 24 puntos at 6 rebounds para sa Floodbuster na nahulog sa 1-4 kartada.

