Kilalang male singer binalaan: huwag maging epal para hindi madamay si misis sa iskandalo

HULA Hoop: May unsolicited advice ang marami sa isang male singer na ito who’s dipping his finger sa isang isyung wala naman siyang kinalaman.
Oo nga’t ang kanyang gesture ay pagpapakita lang ng hayagang suporta sa mga taong pinagkakautangan niya ng loob as far as his career is concerned, the looming danger is that baka mabuhay lang muli ang matagal nang “patay” na isyu involving his wife.
Bagama’t hindi pa man kasal noon ang singer sa kanyang partner ngayon sa kasagsagan ng iskandalo involving the latter, ang kanyang pag-iingay ngayon might just reopen shameful wounds of the past that he’ll surely regret.
Silence does not mean his non-support sa ipinaglalaban ng mga tao he owes his singing career to. Paminsan-minsan, it’s the safest weapon one can use to prevent a situation from getting out of hand.
Sana, magets niya ang aming “poon-to.”
