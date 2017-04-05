2 senador nagbabala ng anarkiya dahil sa pamimigay ng mga bahay sa Kadamay

NAGBABALA ang dalawang senador na magdudulot ng anarkiya ang desisyon ni Pangulong Duterte na ibigay na sa mga miyembro ng Kadamay ang mga bahay na inokupa nila sa Bulacan.

Sinabi ni Sen. Richard Gordon, na isang miyembro ng mayorya sa Senado na nalulungkot siya desisyon ni Duterte.

“Kadamay may be poor, but that’s not an excuse for them to take other people’s property,” sabi ni Gordon.

Idinagdag ni Gordon na nagbibigay ito ng masamang senyales at magdudulot lang ng mas malaking problema.

“It sets a bad precedent that people can take over somebody else’s home. We have enough problems already concerning informal settlers. And two, it sows us anarchy,” ayon pa kay Gordon.

Kinontra rin ni Gordon ang pangangatwiran ni Duterte na hindi na paaalisin ang mga miyembro ng Kadamay para maiwasan ang karahasan.

“It makes him look weak and that’s not the Duterte I know,” ayon pa kay Gordon.

Sinuportahan din ni Sen. Panfilo Lacson, na isa ring miyembro ng mayorya ang naging pahayag ni Gordon.

“A system must be put in place for an orderly turn-over of unoccupied housing units to the homeless among our countrymen if the government is already committed to giving out the units to the Kadamay group,” sabi ni Lacson .

Idinagdag ni Lacson na hindi malayo na gayahin ang ginawa ng mga Kadamay sa ibang bahagi ng bansa.

“If not attended to properly, my concern is, if this move is replicated all over the country and has become uncontrollable, we have a big problem,” ayon pa kay Lacson. Inquirer.net