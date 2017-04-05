Pasahero ng LRT naipit, operasyon bahagyang naantala Bandera

NAIPIT ang isang pasahero ng Light Rail Transit, dahilan para bahagyang naantala ang biyahe ng LRT sa southbound pasado alas-3 ng ngayong hapon.

Sumakay ang pasahero sa Pedro Gil southbound ng LRT1 at maya-maya ay nagsigawan na ang mga pasahero na naiipit ang kamay ng pasahero sa pintuan ng LRT.

Pinindot ang emergency button ng LRT southbound at hininto ang tren para agad na mabuksan ang pintuan ng tren.

Agad na dinala ang naipit na pasahero sa unahan ng tren habang itinuloy ang biyahe ng LRT.

Sa isang panayam sa Bandera, sinabi ng driver ng tren na si Joel Espinosa, na isang daliri ng pasahero ang naipit, bagamat bahagya lamang ang sugat at hindi na kinailangang gamutin. “Naipit lang, maliit lang,” sabi ni Espinosa.

Idinagdag ni Espinosa na hindi na nagpadala sa clinic ng pasahero na hindi na nakuha ang pangalan matapos na magpababa sa Edsa Taft station dahil papasok siya ng trabaho.

Sinabi pa ni Espinosa na tama naman ang ginawang pagpindot sa emergency.

Ayon pa kay Espinosa, kasalanan din pasahero ang nangyaring pagkakaipit.

“Kapag kasi ganun kasalanan rin ng tao pero ok na siya,” ayon pa kay Espinosa.

