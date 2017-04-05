MTRCB natauhan; ‘Bliss’ ni Iza Calsado di na X-rated By Djan Magbanua Bandera

BINAWI ng Movie and Television Review and Classification Board ang nauna nilang evaluation sa pelikulang “Bliss” ni Jerrold Tarog na pinagbibidahan ni Iza Calzado. Una na kasing binigyan ng MTRCB ng X rating ang “Bliss” pero sa ikalawang review ay ginawaran ito ng uncut R-18 upang maipalabas sa mga sinehan. Nanalo sa 2017 Osaka Film Festival ng Best Actress si Iza sa kanyang pagganap dito. Sa isang interview, naglabas ng hinaing si Iza nang bigyan ng X rating ng MTRCB ang kanilang pelikula. Anya bakit ito bibigyan ng rated X na category kung sa ibang bansa ay pinayagan itong maipalabas. Sa Twitter account naman ng direktor na si Jerrold Tarog, sinabi nito na kinukunsidera nilang gumawa ng R-16 cut version para maipalabas sa SM Cinemas pero sa R-18 na version daw nito ay mapapanood ng buong buo ang pelikula.

