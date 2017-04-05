Duterte itinalaga si Usec Cuy bilang OIC ng DILG Bandera

INIHAYAG ng Palasyo ang pagtatalaga ni Pangulong Duterte kay Undersecretary Catalino S. Cuy bilang officer-in-charge (OIC) ng Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) matapos ang pagkakasibak kay dating secretary Ismael “Mike” Sueno. Sinabi ni Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella na epektibo kaagad ang pagkakahirang ni Cuy bilang OIC ng DILG. “Usec Cuy will hold the position to ensure the continuous and effective delivery of services of the Department until the President appoints a new Secretary,” sabi ni Abella. Sinibak ni Duterte si Sueno sa harap ng pagkakadawit sa mga umano’y katiwalian sa DILG. Si Cuy ay isa sa mga undersecretary ng DILG na kaaway ni Sueno.

