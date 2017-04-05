Mahigit 50 aftershock sumunod sa magnitude 5.5 lindol sa Batangas By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Sinundan ng mahigit 50 pagyanig ang magnitude 5.5 na lindol sa Batangas kagabi. Naglabas din ng update ang Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology kaugnay ng lindol na sanhi ng paggalaw ng tectonic plate sa lugar. Sa inilabas nilang Earthquake Information 3, naramdaman ang Intensity VI sa Batangas City; at Intensity V sa Malvar at Calatagan sa Batangas. Intensity IV naman sa Makati City, Sta. Ana sa Manila; Valenzuela City; Obando, Bulacan; Silang, Noveleta, Imus, at Indang, Cavite; Calamba, Laguna; Tagaytay City; at Cuenca, Batangas. Intensity III naman Mandaluyong City; Quezon City; Pasay City; Gen. Trias at Dasmariñas sa Cavite; Lucena City; Sta. Rosa, Laguna; at Intensity II sa Talisay, Batangas; Abra De Ilog, Occidental Mindoro; Pasig City; at Meycauayan, Bulacan. Nakapagtala naman ang mga instrumento ng Phivolcs ng Intensity IV sa Tagaytay City; Intensity III sa Mauban, Quezon at Lucena City; Intensity II sa Muntinlupa City at Calapan City at Intensity I sa Infanta, Quezon. Ang mga naramdamang aftershock ay may lakas na magnitude 2.0 hanggang 4.9.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.