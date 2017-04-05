Ambush sa Ilocos Norte: 1 patay; vice mayor, 2 pa sugatan By John Roson Bandera

Sugatan ang bise-alkalde ng Marcos, Ilocos Norte, at dalawa niyang kasamahan habang isa pa ang nasawi nang pagbabarilin ng mga di pa kilalang salarin Martes ng gabi. Nagtamo si Vice Mayor Jessie Ermitanio ng tama ng bala sa balikat at kanang hita, habang kasama niyang si Ricky Florendo at empleyadong si Edralene Arellano ay tinamaan sa iba-ibang bahagi ng katawan, sabi ni Chief Insp. Dexter Corpuz, tagapagsalita ng Ilocos Norte provincial police. Dead on arrival naman sa ospital ang 21-anyos na driver ni Ermitanio na si Lucky Jesrel Rumbaoa, ani Corpuz. Naganap ang insidente dakong alas-7, habang dumadaan sina Ermitanio malapit sa Padsan River, Brgy. Daquioag, lulan ng Toyota Fortuner (AAR-3215) Kagagaling lang ng bise-alkalde sa isang “field visit” sa eastern barangays ng Marcos, nang paulanan ng bala ng mga di kilalang tao ang kanyang sasakyan, ani Corpuz. Matapos iyon ay tumawag si Ermitanio sa lokal na pulisya para iulat ng insidente, aniya. Isinugod ng mga rumespondeng pulis sina Ermitanio sa Doña Josefa Edralin Marcos District Hospital, pero doon ay idineklarang patay ng doktor si Rumbaoa. Nilipat sina Ermitanio, Florendo, at Arellano sa Mariano Marcos Memorial Hospital and Medical Center ng Batac City para sa karagdagang lunas. Nakatagpo ang pulisya ng isang kargadong kalibre-.38 revolver sa Fortuner, habang sa paligid ay narekober ang isang pistol hoslter, pati na handle grip at 46 basyo ng M16 rifle. (John Roson) – end –

