4 patay sa karambola

Apat katao ang nasawi nang masalpok ng bus at masagasaan ng trailer truck ang isang tricycle sa Ocampo, Camarines Sur, Martes ng gabi, ayon sa pulisya. Agad nasawi ang driver ng tricycle na si Ricardo Arce, pati ang mga pasahero niyang sina Dominick Brandes, Mark Patrick Nicko Molina, at Fredrick Ace Henry Arce, sabi ni Chief Insp. Maria Luisa Calubaquib, tagapagsalita ng Bicol regional police. Naganap ang insidente dakong alas-8 sa Brgy. Ayugan. Minamaneho ni Arce ang tricycle patungo sa direksyon ng Pili, nang masalpok ng Florencia Bus (EVW-598), na minaneho ni Antonio Aguedan, ani Calubaquib. Lumabas sa imbestigasyon na inunahan ng tricycle ang sinusundang trailer truck (CXN-625) na dala ni Diolito Reambonanza, kaya nasalpok ng kasalubong na bus, aniya. Dahil sa impact, nalaglag ang driver at mga sakay ng tricycle sa kalsada, kaya naman nasagasaan ng inunahan nilang trak, ani Calubaquib. Nasa kostudiya na ng Ocampo Police ang driver ng bus at trak, pati ang kanilang mga sasakyan, para sa karagdagang imbestigasyon. Dinala na ang labi ng mga nasawi sa isang lokal na punerarya.

