Approval, trust rating ni Du30 bumaba By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Bumaba ang approval at trust rating ni Pangulong Duterte sa unang quarter ng taon, ayon sa survey ng Pulse Asia.

Ayon sa survey na ginawa mula Marso 15-20, ang approval rating ni Duterte ay naitala sa 78 porsyento, mas mababa sa naitala noong Disyembre na 83 porsyento. Ang disapproval rating naman nito ay 7 porsyento mula sa 5. Ang undecided naman ay 15 porsyento mula sa 13 porsyento.

Malaki ang ibinaba ng approval rating ni Duterte sa Luzon na naitala sa 71 mula sa 78 porsyento. Sa National Capital Region na 73 mula sa 79 porsyento. At Mindanao mula 91 porsyento ay naging 88.

Tanging sa Visayas tumaas ang approval rating ni Duterte na naitala sa 86 porsyento mula sa 84.

Ang trust rating naman ni Duterte ay naitala sa 76 porsyento mas mababa sa 83 porsyento na naitala noong Disyembre.

Ang kanyang distrust rating ay 5 porsyento mula sa 4 at ang undecided ay 18 porsyento mula sa 13.

Pinakamalaking porsyento ang ibinaba ng trust rating ng Pangulo sa Luzon na naitala sa 67 porsyento mula sa 77. Sumunod ang National Capital Region na naitala sa 74 mula sa 79. Sa Visayas ay 84 porsyento mula sa 87 at Mindanao mula 92 ay naging 90.

Kinuha sa survey ang opinyon ng 1,200 respondents mula sa iba’t ibang bahagi ng bansa.

