MTRCB makakatipid sa mga party dahil sa celebrity board members

SIMULA na ang mahigpit na pagpapatupad ng “no smoking in public.” This side of showbiz naman, naghigpit na rin sa pag-iisyu ng deputy card ang MTRCB na noo’y kahit sino na lang yatang kasamahan sa trabaho had one which entitled him to watch movies for free.
Isang film reviewer-friend kasi namin had to take the online exam. Bagama’t madali naman daw ang pagsusulit, a technical staff from the board is around to assist the taker. That day rin ilalabas ang result.
Tanong namin: kahit ba siya na isang film reviewer ay kailangang sumailalim sa proseso? “Unfortunately, yes. Ang may mga sponsor lang (from within the board) are exempted from taking the test. Pero hindi ‘yun ang gusto kong kuwestiyunin kundi ang composition ng bagong board,” aniya stopping at mid-sentence.
Si Mocha Uson ba in particular ang tinutukoy niya? “Mocha and her fellow co-appointees. Lahat kasi sila, eh, mga entertainer who have nothing to do with the (TV and movie) industry.”
But he sees an advantage to this batch of newly appointed officials. “Definitely, makakatipid ang MTRCB tuwing may Christmas party sila that they don’t have to get artists to perform nang may bayad. With the entertainers in the board, that’s already one full live show!”
Recent Stories:
Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.
Copyright © 2017, Bandera
To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.
Factual errors? Contact the Philippine Daily Inquirer's day desk. Believe this article violates journalistic ethics? Contact the Inquirer's Reader's Advocate. Or write The Readers' Advocate: c/o Philippine Daily Inquirer Chino Roces Avenue corner Yague and Mascardo Streets, Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines Or fax nos. +63 2 8974793 to 94