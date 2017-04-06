MTRCB makakatipid sa mga party dahil sa celebrity board members

SIMULA na ang mahigpit na pagpapatupad ng “no smoking in public.” This side of showbiz naman, naghigpit na rin sa pag-iisyu ng deputy card ang MTRCB na noo’y kahit sino na lang yatang kasamahan sa trabaho had one which entitled him to watch movies for free.

Isang film reviewer-friend kasi namin had to take the online exam. Bagama’t madali naman daw ang pagsusulit, a technical staff from the board is around to assist the taker. That day rin ilalabas ang result.

Tanong namin: kahit ba siya na isang film reviewer ay kailangang sumailalim sa proseso? “Unfortunately, yes. Ang may mga sponsor lang (from within the board) are exempted from taking the test. Pero hindi ‘yun ang gusto kong kuwestiyunin kundi ang composition ng bagong board,” aniya stopping at mid-sentence.

Si Mocha Uson ba in particular ang tinutukoy niya? “Mocha and her fellow co-appointees. Lahat kasi sila, eh, mga entertainer who have nothing to do with the (TV and movie) industry.”

But he sees an advantage to this batch of newly appointed officials. “Definitely, makakatipid ang MTRCB tuwing may Christmas party sila that they don’t have to get artists to perform nang may bayad. With the entertainers in the board, that’s already one full live show!”