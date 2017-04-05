Approval, trust rating ni Duterte bumaba By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

BUMABA ang approval at trust rating ni Pangulong Duterte sa unang quarter ng taon, ayon sa survey ng Pulse Asia.

Sa survey na ginawa mula Marso 15 hanggang 20, naitala sa 78 porsiyento ang approval rating ni Duterte, mas mababa sa naitala noong Disyembre na 83 porsiyento. Nasa 7 porsiyento naman ang disapproval rating niya mula sa dating 5 habang 15 porsiyento naman ang undecided mula sa dating 13. Malaki ang ibinaba ng approval rating ni Duterte sa Luzon na naitala sa 71 mula sa 78 porsyento. Sa National Capital Region na 73 mula sa 79 porsyento. At Mindanao mula 91 porsyento ay naging 88. Tanging sa Visayas tumaas ang approval rating ni Duterte na naitala sa 86 porsyento mula sa 84.

Naitala naman sa 76 porsiyento ang trust rating ni Duterte kumpara sa 83 porsiyento na nakuha nito noong Disyembre. Tumaas naman ng isang porsiyento ang distrust rating niya na naitala sa 5 habang ang undecided ay 18 porsyento mula sa dating 13. Pinakamalaking porsiyento ang ibinaba ng trust rating ng pangulo sa Luzon na naitala sa 67 porsyento mula sa 77. Sumunod ang National Capital Region na naitala sa 74 mula sa 79. Sa Visayas ay 84 porsiyento mula sa 87 at Mindanao mula 92 ay naging 90. Kinuha sa survey ang opinyon ng 1,200 respondents mula sa iba’t ibang bahagi ng bansa.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.