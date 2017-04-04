(Update 2) Ilang bahagi ng Metro Manila, karatig probinsiya nilindol Bandera

BAGO mag-alas-9 ng gabi Martes, niyanig ng lindol ang ilang bahagi ng Metro Manila at ilang karatig probinsiya. Ayon sa Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, naitala ang 5.4 magnitude na lindol sa Tingloy, Batangas, alas-8:58 ng gabi. Naramdaman ang pagyanig sa Makati, Quezon City, Maynila, Pasig at Laguna. Naramdaman din ito sa Cavite at Quezon, base na rin sa mga ipinadalang tweet at message sa Facebook ng ilang followers. Intensity 4: Makati; Obando, Bulacan Intensity 3: Mandaluyong City; Quezon City; General Trias at Dasmarinas, Cavite; Sta. Ana, Manila; Lucena City, Quezon Intensity 2: Talisay, Batangas; Pasig City

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.