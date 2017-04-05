‘No Angel-No Darna’ rally ng fans di natuloy, echos lang By Alex Brosas Bandera

ISANG malaking echos lang pala ang bantang pagra-rally ng fans ni Angel Locsin dahil wala namang nangyaring rally last March 31. “NO ANGEL, NO DARNA. Angel Locsin is physically fit. Join us as we express our dismay to ABS-CBN. IBALIK ANG DARNA KAY ANGEL LOCSIN. #AWalkfor AngelLocsin. March 31, 2017, 12P.M. Walk starts from GMA compound corner EDSA going to ABS-CBN compound.” ‘Yan ang tweet ng isang fan na tila naulol na sa galit dahil hindi na si Angel ang gaganap na Darna. Hindi yata naunawaan ng fan na si Angel ang choice ng Star Cinema na gumanap bilang Darna pero ang aktres na mismo ang nag-backout. Sa ngayon, wala pa ring announcement kung sino ang papalit kay Angel bilang Darna, pero tatlo sa matunog na pangalan ay sina Liza Soberano, Nadine Lustre at Pia Wurtzbach.

