4 na original Sang’gre nag-reunion sa b-day ni Mark Reyes By Jun Nardo Bandera

ESPESYAL ang naging birthday ni direk Mark Reyes ng Encantadia. Hindi lang kasi siya ang nakatanggap ng regalo kungdi maging ang Encantadiks mula pa noong 2005. Nabuo kasi ang reunion ng apat na gumanap na Sang’gres na sina Sunshine Dizon, Iza Calzado, Karylle at Diana Zubiri. Mula kasi nang umalis sa GMA sina Iza at Karylle, bihira na niyang makasama sina Shine at Diana. Kaya hindi akalain ng director na sa mismong birthday pa niya magsasama-sama ang apat na original na Sang’gre.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.