Mandaleño wagi sa Gandang Filipina ng Wowowin

NAIPAGMALAKI ng 23 kandidata ng Gandang Filipina 2017 ang kagandahan ng kani-kanilang bayan, pero si Michelle Arceo na mula sa Mandaluyong City ang pinakanag-shine sa lahat. Dahil sa kakaiba niyang karisma, itinanghal siyang kauna-unahang grand winner ng Gandang Filipina pageant ng Wowowin kamakailan. Pinaboran siya ng mga bigating hurado na sina GMA Films and GMA Worldwide President Annette Gozon at GMA First Vice President for Program Management Joey Abacan, kasama ng tatlo sa mga pinakamagagaling na fashion designer ng Pilipinas na sina Avel Bacudio, JC Buendia at Randy Ortiz. Matagal nanirahan sa Amerika si Arceo, pero ngayon ay pinili niyang manirahan na lang sa Pilipinas para makasama ang inang nagsakripisyo nang husto para sa kanilang pamilya. Ngayong siya na ang pinaka unang Gandang Filipina winner, inaalay ni Arceo ang kanyang napanalunan sa kanyang ina. Bukod sa P500,000 na cash prize ay nag-uwi rin ang 20-year old na dalaga ng isang bagong kotse. Nakatanggap naman ng P100,000 ang 1st Runner Up mula sa Bulacan na si Lady Justerinnie Santos, habang nag-uwi ng P50,000 ang 2nd Runner Up na si Camille Angelica Canlas ng Cebu.

