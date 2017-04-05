Full House Tonight ng GMA pinabagsak ang kalaban, mas patok sa manonood Bandera

KUNG comedy lang ang pag-uusapan, hindi maitatanggi na mas tinutukan ng viewers ang humor na dala ng Full House Tonight na pinangungunahan ng Asia’s Songbird na si Regine Velasquez-Alcasid kaysa sa katapat nitong programa sa kabilang network.

Hindi kasi made-deny na bongga ang pagpapatawang ginawa ni Sinon Loresca sa FHT last Saturday night at ang kakulitan ng TV host-actress na si Donita Rose. Idagdag mo pa ang presence ng mga nagseseksihang Kapuso stars na sina Megan Young at Andrea Torres na talaga namang agaw-eksena sa kanilang mga punchlines at ang kalokahan ng power duo na sina Donita Nose at Super Tekla ng Wowowin.

Sabi nga ng mga die hard fans ng Full House Tonight kumpleto ang kanilang Sabado nights dahil sa mga nakakaloka at nakakatawang segments ng programa kaya naman masarap ang tulog nila tuwing weekend.

