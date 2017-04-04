Abu Sayyaf leader Hapilon di pa tiyak kung patay na –AFP By John Roson Bandera

Di pa makumpirma ng Armed Forces kung patay na si Abu Sayyaf commander Isnilon Hapilon, na pinuno rin umano ng lokal na grupong may kaugnayan sa ISIS, ayon sa mga opisyal. “There are raw reports but we still have no confirmation that Hapilon is really dead,” sabi ni AFP chief Gen. Eduardo Año sa mga reporter. Ibinigay ni Año ang pahayag nang tanungin sa unang sinabi ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte na maaring namatay na si Hapilon, dahil wala nang balitang nadinig tungkol dito mula nang malubhang masugatan sa pag-atake ng militar sa Lanao del Sur noong Pebrero. “Our last info on him (Hapilon) was sometime February and he was being carried by four Abu Sayyaf members transferring from one temporary base to another in the hinterlands of Butig,” anang military chief. Sinabi noon ni Defense Sec. Delfin Lorenzana na nag-air strike at artillery shelling sa Butig dahil sa impormasyong si Hapilon, lider ng Abu Sayyaf sa Basilan, ay nagtungo sa Lanao del Sur para magtayo ng Islamic State bilang pagsunod sa utos ng mga miyembro ng ISIS na nasa Gitnang Silangan. “Operations against his (Hapilon) group will continue in the Lanao provinces and Basilan,” ani Año. Magpapatuloy ang mga operasyon para makumpirma kung patay na nga si Hapilon, sabi naman ni AFP spokesman Brig. Gen. Restituto Padilla.

