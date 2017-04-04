Tubid sinuspinde, pinagbayad ng P30K

Pinatawan ng PBA Commissioner’s Office Martes si San Miguel guard Ronald Tubid ng dalawang larong suspensyon at pinagmulta ng P30,000 matapos masaktan si Chris Newsome ng Meralco sa 99-92 panalo ng Beermen kontra Bolts noong Linggo. Pinituhan si Tubid ng flagrant foul penalty 2 nang tamaan ng kanyang kamao ang mukha ni Newsome sa isang rebound play dahilan upang ma-eject siya sa laro may siyam na minuto pang nalalabi sa laban. Bunsod nito, hindi makapaglalaro si Tubid para sa Beermen kontra Phoenix sa Biyernes (April 7) at Star sa susunod na linggo (April 16).

