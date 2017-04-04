Police exec na nagdodroga may psychosis-PNP

MAY seryosong sakit sa pag-iisip si Supt. Lito Cabamongan, ang Muntinlupa Crime Laboratory chief na nauna nang naaresto matapos na naaktuhang nagpa-pot session sa isang kubo sa Las Pinas. “His neuropsychiatric test results showed that he has psychosis secondary to substance abuse,” sabi ni Chief Supt. Aurelio Trampe, director ng Philippine National Police (PNP) Crime Laboratory.

Idinagdag ni Trampe na nahaharap si Cabamongan sa pagkakasibak sa serbisyo. “He’s psychologically unfit. That’s (psychological fitness) a mandatory requirement in police service,” sabi ni Trampe.

Nauna nang nagpositibo sa droga si Cabamongan sa inisyal na resulta ng pagsusuri. “If he tests positive in the confirmatory test, we will immediately submit a report to the Internal Affairs Service which will process his summary dismissal,” ayon pa kay Trampe.

Kasalukuyang nakakulong si Cabamongan sa Las Piñas City Police Station.

“Most likely his misbehavior was caused by psychosis,” sabi ni Trampe.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

Copyright © 2017,

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.