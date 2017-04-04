Mansyon ni Sharon sa USA naibenta ng P108M By Alex Brosas Bandera

Beaming with pride si Sharon Cuneta dahil nabili ang kanyang US mansion, reportedly to the tune of $2.17 million dollars.

Proudly, ipinost ni Sharon ang kanyang mansion sa Facebook and kitang-kita naman na talagang mamahalin ang balaysung. Elegant and teeming with class ang buong bahay.

Sharon proudly announced who bought her house. Isang kaibigan pala ni Adam Sandler, si Allen Covert, ang bagong may-ari ng mansion ng Megastar.

So, how did netizens react when a popular website posted some pictures of the mansion? Well, mostly positive.

“Yayamanin talaga” and “Ang ganda!!!!” said two of Sharon’s fans.

Meron namang nakapansin na panay raw ang benta ni Sharon ng kanyang ari-arian.

“Ganda ng bahay. Kalungkot naman i let go yan. Napansin ko lang she’s been unloading real estate assets and moved the whole fam to a spacious condo,” said one fan.

“Malaki tax na binabayaran sa US sayang naman if walang nakatira, better ibenta na lang,” sagot naman ng isang guy.

“The real estate tax here is horrible. assessments go up every year and tax rate is climbing like vines,” another fan explained.

Pero merong nambasag and said, “Ano naman kung friend ni Adam? Kailangan ba ibrag?”

One fan reacted and said “Shes proud and happy na maayos na tao ang nakabili ng pinaghirapan niyang property. Siyempre nakakagaan ng loob yun.”

