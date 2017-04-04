2 ‘kotong cop’ dakip sa QC

Dinampot ng mga pulis ang dalawa nilang kapwa alagad ng batas para sa umano’y pangingikil, sa Payatas Rd., Quezon City ngayong hapon. Naaresto sina SPO2 Raul Nadera at PO3 Anthony Tecson sa entrapment na isinagawa dakong ala-1:50, sabi ni Senior Supt. Jose Chiquito Malayo, commander ng PNP Counter Intelligence Task Force (CITF). Isinagawa ng CITF ang operasyon matapos makatanggap ng reklamo na nakikipagsabwatan ang dalawang pulis sa ilang tauhan ng pamahalaang lungsod ng Quezon City, para makapangikil sa mga motoristang nagpapa-smoke belching test, ani Malayo. “This office received complaints… that instead of subjecting vehicles for smoke test, the PNP members randomly flagged down vehicles and [ask motorists] whether to undergo the test or give money,” aniya. Nakuhaan sina Nadera at Tecson ng marked money nang ma-entrap, ani Malayo. Inihahanda na ng CITF ang kaukulang kaso laban sa dalawang pulis, aniya.

