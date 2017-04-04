Mga bahay sa Bulacan na inokupa ng Kadamay ipapaubaya na sa kanila-DU30

INIHAYAG ni Pangulong Duterte na ipapaubaya na lamang sa mga miyembro Kadamay ang mga bahay na inokupa nila sa Bulacan.

Sa kanyang talumpati, sinabi ni Duterte na hihilingin niya sa mga pulis at militar na siyang benepisyaryo, na ibigay na lamang ang kanilang pabahay sa mga nag-okupa.

” I will ask you soldier and policemen bitawan na ninyo yan ibigay na lang natin sa kanila tutal mahirap sila but I promise you I’ll look for another land nearby or adjascent or maybe contiguous to the area there and gagawa ako ng mas maganda, may tubig na, at may electric na pagpasok ninyo,” sabi ni Duterte.

Nauna nang pinasok ng mga miyembro ng Kadamay ang 4,000 bahay sa limang housing project sa Pandi at San Jose del Monte City.

“Huwag na natin guluhin yung mga tao diyan kasi lumalaban e their only sin is just really mahirap din sila kagaya natin so bigyan ko kayo ng mas maganda mas konting mahal mas komportable at mas malaki,” ayon pa kay Duterte.

Mga sundalo at pulis ang mga benepisyaryo ng mga housing project na inokupahan ng mga miyembro ng Kadamay.

“Ngayon yung Kadamay, ibigay ko na lang yan sa inyo huwag nyo na paalisin yung mga sundalo pati pulis na andyan na. But eventually they will be removed and transferred into a new na mas maganda pa sa inyong inagaw para di kayo mag ano…,” ayon pa kay Duterte.

Inamin ni Duterte na posibleng mauwi sa karahasan kung itutuloy ang pagpapaalis sa mga miyembro ng Kadamay.

“Ayoko kasing pilitin yung issue because it would somehow result in bugbugan, paluan and to think our sin is just mahirap lang tayo,” dagdag ni Duterte.

Ipinagmalaki ni Duterte na may pera ang National Housing Authority (NHA) para pondohan ang mga pabahay para sa apektadong sundalo at pulis.

“I still have money tinanong ko NHA sabi marami pa tayo pera,” giit ni Duterte.