Training camp ng PH tracksters ililipat

NAKATAKDANG ilipat ng Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (Patafa) ang nais nitong isagawang tatlong buwan na training camp sa West Coast ng Australia dahil sa iniulat na matinding pagbaha sa lugar na pupuntahan nito na Gold Coast.

“We are actually seeking report on the flooding problems in Australia because that part is where our national athletes are bound to attend a three-month training camp and also join tournaments,” sabi ni Patafa president Philip Ella Juico sa pagtatapos ng 2017 Ayala Philippine National Open Invitational Athletics Championships sa Ilagan, Isabela.

Nakatakda sanang ipadala ng Patafa ang kabuuang 12 atleta at 3 coaches sa Gold Coast partikular sa Summerset College sa Runaway Bay, Australia upang sanayin at paghandain para sa paglahok sa 29th Southeast Asian Games na gaganapin sa Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia sa Agosto 19 hanggang 31.

“Kailangan natin na agad malaman ang sitwasyon doon so we can send na lang our athletes and coaches sa West Coast partikular sa Perth, Australia. Maganda sana sa Gold Coast dahil sunud-sunod ang mga competition doon na puwedeng salihan ng ating mga atleta habang nasa training camp but mas mahalaga ang safety nila,” sabi ni Juico.

Pinagpipilian na maipadala sa Australia sina Marestella Torres-Sunang, Ernest John Obiena, Marco Vilog, Mervin Guarte, Christopher Ulboc, Edgardo Alejan Jr., Ryan Bigyan, Patrick Unso, Immuel Carino, Jason Agravante, Clinton Bautista, Jomar Udtohan, Anfernee Lopena at Michael Del Prado.