3 Fil-foreign trackster aalisin sa PH team?

CITY of Ilagan, Isabela – Dahil sa hindi paglahok at pagtalima sa kautusan ay posibleng tanggalin sa pambansang koponan ang miyembro ng Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (Patafa) na sina thrower Caleb John Stuart at ang magkapatid na sprinter na sina Kayla at Kyla Richardson dahil sa paglabag sa polisiya ng asosasyon.

Sinabi mismo ni Patafa president Philip Ella Juico sa pagtatapos ng 2017 Ayala Philippine National Open Invitational Athletics Championships matapos na hindi lumahok ang tatlong Fil-heritage trackster sa torneo na basehan para mapanatili ang kanilang silya at makapagkuwalipika sa mga lalahok sa 29th Malaysia Southeast Asian Games.

“As a matter of policy, we have diligently sent a communications that all national team and pool members have to join the National Open. We have even sent them tickets for them to feel their presence and serious intention for joining the team and perform for their slots,” sabi ni Juico.

Si Stuart ay nagwagi ng ginto sa men’s hammer throw habang ang isa sa kambal na Richardson na si Kayla Anise ay nagwagi sa centerpiece event na women’s 100m dash at pilak sa women’s 200m dash. Ang kambal nito na si Kyla ay sumabak sa women’s 4x100m subalit hindi nagwagi.

“Unless they had a compelling reason, then the Patafa Board will discuss that because it has been the policy of the association, and it even comes from the coaches themselves that we must see the actual performance of all the athletes before they can be included in the national team,” sabi ni Juico.

Napag-alaman na idinahilan ng kambal na Richardson, na nasa ilalim ng school scholarship ng University of Southern California, ay hindi nakalahok dahil sa nakatakda itong lumahok sa isang torneo habang si Stuart ay nagdahilan na sumailalim sa isang operasyon mula sa isang injury.

Maliban sa tatlo, lahat ng Fil-foreign na miyembro ng pambansang koponan ay tumalima sa kautusan ng Patafa kabilang na ang Rio Olympian na si Eric Shawn Cray pati na sina Trentan Beram, Donovan Arriola Jr., Zion Corrales Nelson at Jessica Lynn Bernard.