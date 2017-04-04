Nadine nanakawan sa US, pati sasakyan binasag By Ervin Santiago Bandera

NANAKAWAN ang Kapamilya actress na si Nadine Lustre sa Amerika nitong nakaraang weekend. Ibinalita ng dalaga sa pamamaitan ng kanyang Twitter account ang nasabing bad news. Sey ng girlfriend ni James Reid, natangay daw ng suspek ang kanyang bag at camera. Sabi ni Nadine, binasag daw ang salamin ng kanilang sasakyan gamit ang bato saka kinuha ang bag at camera niya. “Guys NEVER leave valuables in your car. It’s so easy to break windows now with a ninja rock. Lost my bag and a cam last night,” ani Nadine.

Dagdag pa niya, “To whoever stole our stuff.. Just give it back tonight and yell #aprilfools. We’ll forgive you.” Nasa US ang JaDine para sa kanilang concert tour doon.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.