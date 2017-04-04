Malalaking bag, flashlight, drugs, plastic container bawal sa Coldplay concert By Alex Brosas Bandera

KUNG manonood kayo ng concert ng Coldplay sa MOA Concert Grounds ngayong gabi, siguruhing may listahan kayo ng mga bagay na ipinagbabawal sa venue. Kahapon, naglabas ang mga organizer ng concert ng listahan ng mga hindi dapat ipasok sa concert venue, para na rin sa seguridad ng lahat ng manonood. Ilan sa mga bawal ay ang malalaking bag, flashlight, prescription drugs, plastic containers, weapons, professional recording equipment, flammable materials at large costumes. Sa lahat ng gustong magyosi may mga designated areas naman sa venue. Bawal ding magdala ng pagkain na binili sa labas ng venue.

