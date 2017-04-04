Kathryn, Daniel sinugod ng fans sa parking lot ng mall, mga gwardiya walang nagawa

KARLA Estrada reposted an Instagram video taken after the mall tour of Daniel Padilla and Kathryn Bernardo.

The two were mobbed by fans as they were going to the parking area of the mall. Kitang-kita sa video na nagsulputan kung saan-saan ang fans para lang makita ang young couple. Sobrang nasabik sila dahil ito ang unang chance nilang makita ang dalawa for the “Can’t Help Falling In Love” mall tour.

“Sorry mga Kuya guard ha na miss Lang nila ang KATHNIEL ng sobra!!! Thank you mga anak!! Can’t help falling in love! April 15 na!!! sugod mga kababayan!!!” was the caption sa IG video.

Marami mang nam-bash ay marami rin ang dumepensa sa KathNiel. Promong-promo raw kasi ang dating ng video. Eh, ano naman. Ang mahalaga, pinagkaguluhan sila at kitang-kita naman ang ebidensiya sa video.

“Kahit ilang years pa yan. Laging dumog ang KN sa mall tours kita nyo kahit sa car park. Iba talaga ang impact ng KN yung tipong d nakakasawa no wonder until now rumaratsada parin career nila.”

“Sila lng yata ang artista na may ganyang fans sa sobrang dami at sabik sa kanila.”

“The country’s premier loveteam says it all. Kathniel yan eh.”

‘Yan ang say ng KathNiel fans.