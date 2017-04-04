‘Palit Bise’ rally sa Luneta ng Pro-Duterte havey o waley? By Jun Nardo Bandera

CONFLICTING ang reports kung gaano talaga karami ang mga taong dumagasa sa “Palit Bise” rally ng mga tagasuporta ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte sa Luneta last Sunday. Wala pa raw 5,000 ang dami ng taong pumunta sa rally. Pero siyempre, sa mga maka-Presidente, mas marami ang bilang nila, huh! Pasimuno sa labang ito sina Vivian Velez, Arnell Ignacio at iba pa. Present din ang kontrobersyal na si Mocha Uson sa rally. Dahil sa pulitika, hindi lang mga pulitiko ang nagkakahiwa-hiwalay at nag-away ngayon kungdi maging showbiz personalities na maka-Duterte at ‘yung mga kontra sa pamamalakad ni P-Digong! Nakakalungkot dahil hirap pag-isahing muli ng mga Pinoy, huh!

