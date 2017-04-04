Noven, 4 pang Tawag Ng Tanghalan grand finalists nag-reunion Bandera

NAG-COURTESY call ang Tawag Ng Tanghalan grand champion na si Noven Belleza kay Vista Land Chairman Manny Villar sa Coffee Project Shaw sa Mandaluyong City. Kasabay nito ang pag-aabot ng susi bilang tanda ng ibinigay nilang bahay at lupa. Ang nasabing house and lot ay mula sa Camella na bahagi ng premyong ibinigay ng ABS-CBN para sa Tawag Ng Tanghalan sa It’s Showtime winner. Kasama rin sa litrato sina (mula kaliwa) Sam Mangubat, Marielle Montellano, Pauline Agupitan at Froilan Canlas. In fairness, marami ang nagre-request na muling pagsama-samahin ang TNT grand finalists para sa isang bonggang concert. Sana raw bukod kay Noven ay mabigyan din ng chance ang apat pang mga grand finalists na muling makapag-perform on stage sa harap ng madlang pipol sa pamamagitan ng live concert.

