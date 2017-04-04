3 anak ni Sunshine botong-boto kay Macky Mathay Bandera

BOTONG-BOTO ang mga anak ni Sunshine Cruz sa bago nitong boyfriend na si Macky Mathay. Sa interview kahapon ng Magandang Buhay sa anak ni Sunshine na si Angelina, sinabi nitong malapit sila sa bagong karelasyon ng kanilang ina. “We’re really close po. He’s really nice,” sabi ni Angelina na isa na ring certified singer ngayon dahil meron na siyang album. Dagdag pa ng dalagita, happy sila para sa kanilang mommy dahil alam nilang maligaya ito sa piling ni Macky, “He makes my mom happy and if he makes my mom happy that makes me happy as well.” Kapag may chance, isinasama ni Sunshine ang kanyang mga anak kay Cesar Montano sa mga lakad nila ni Macky para raw makilala ito ng mga bata. Para sa hindi pa nakakaalam, si Macky ay half-brother ni Ara Mina na siyang nagsilbing tulay para magkakilala ang dalawa.

