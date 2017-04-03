Trillanes kay Duterte: Patunayan mo na mali ang paggamit ko ng DAP INQUIRER.net

HINAMON ni Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV si Pangulong Duterte na patunayan na mali ang paggamit niya ng kontrobersiyal na Disbursement Acceleration Program (DAP). Ito’y matapos magbanta si Duterte na isasapubliko niya ang umano’y patuloy na paggamit ng DAP ni dating pangulong Benigno Aquino III at kanyang mga kaalyado sa kabila nang desisyon ng Korte Suprema na ito ay ilegal.

“All my allocations for projects through PDAF/DAP have been listed on my website. All these have been audited by COA (Commission on Audit),” sabi ni Trillanes.

Nauna na ring ipinag-utos ng Korte Suprema ang pagpapapatigil sa paggamit ng PDAF dahil sa pagiging unconstitutional nito.

“So, go ahead Mr. Duterte, ilabas mo yung gusto mong ilabas, isabay mo na rin ‘yung P2 billion bank deposits na ninakaw mo sa kaban ng bayan,” ayon pa kay Trillanes.

Inakusahan ni Trillanes si Duterte ng pagkakaroon ng P2 bilyon bankbank deposit bago pa siya maupong pangulo at nag-alok na magbibitiw sakaling mali ang kanyang alegasyon.

